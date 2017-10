BRIEF-Purplebricks says ASA issued conclusion on 2 issues on TV adverts in UK

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Purplebricks Group Plc:

* ASA HAS ISSUED ITS CONCLUSION ON TWO ISSUES RELATING TO PURPLEBRICKS TV ADVERTS IN UK​

* ‍FIRST ISSUE, WHETHER TV ADVERTS IMPLIED THAT PURPLEBRICKS DID NOT CHARGE A FEE FOR ITS SERVICE, WAS DISMISSED BY ASA​

* ‍ON SECOND ISSUE, ASA AGREED IT WASN‘T SUFFICIENTLY CLEAR IN TV ADVERTS FOR CONSUMER, THAT FLAT FEE WAS PAYABLE TO CO IN ALL INSTANCES​

* ‍PURPLEBRICKS HAS ALREADY UPDATED ITS UK TV ADVERTS TO MAKE THIS EVEN CLEARER. NEW WORDING HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CLEARCAST​

* ‍WHILE NEW TEXT HAS ONLY BEEN AIRED FOR A COUPLE OF DAYS, THERE HAS BEEN NO NOTICEABLE IMPACT ON BUSINESS​