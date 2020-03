March 18 (Reuters) - Pushpay Holdings Ltd:

* PROVIDES UPDATE ON IMPACTS OF COVID-19

* PERFORMANCE FOR YEAR IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED

* REITERATES GUIDANCE FOR YEAR OF OPERATING REVENUE OF BETWEEN US$121.0 MILLION AND US$124.0 MILLION

* FY EBITDAF GUIDANCE BETWEEN US$25.0 MILLION AND US$27.0 MILLION