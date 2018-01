Jan 22 (Reuters) - Putian Communication Group Ltd:

* ‍TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL OPTICAL FIBER PRODUCTION FACILITIES AT A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF RMB15.8 MILLION​

* A CO ESTABLISHED IN CHINA TO PROVIDE SERVICES & TECHNICAL SUPPORT FOR SETTING UP OF OPTICAL FIBER FACTORY AT RMB12 MILLION​