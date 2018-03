March 6 (Reuters) - Putprop Ltd:

* ‍ACQUISITION OF A FURTHER 7.75% OF PILOT PERIDOT​

* ACQUIRES STAKE IN ‍PILOT PERIDOT​ FROM JDC PROPERTY INVESTMENTS AND BOKSPITS INVESTMENTS FOR CONSIDERATION OF R14.6 MILLION

* ‍PUTPROP'S TOTAL SHAREHOLDING IN PILOT PERIDOT HAS INCREASED TO 61.21%​