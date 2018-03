BRIEF-Putprop Ltd Says HY ‍Net Asset Value Of 1267 Cents Per Share

March 12 (Reuters) - Putprop Ltd:

* ‍HY GROSS PROPERTY REVENUE UP 18.2% TO R37.8 MILLION​

* HY ‍NET ASSET VALUE OF 1267 CENTS PER SHARE, (DECEMBER 2016 : 1 177 CENTS PER SHARE)​

* ‍HY OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE FINANCE COSTS INCREASED FROM R20.6 MILLION TO R23.8 MILLION​

* ‍TRADING CONDITIONS DURING NEXT REPORTING PERIOD ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING​

* ‍DECLARED AN INTERIM GROSS CASH DIVIDEND FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 OF 6 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE​

* ‍HY HEPS 18.7​ CENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)