BRIEF-Putprop says FY group net profit after taxation up 86.2 pct

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Putprop Ltd:

* FY GROUP NET PROFIT AFTER TAXATION WAS ALSO UP BY 86.2% TO R39.3 MILLION (2016: R21.1 MILLION)

* FY ‍NET ASSET VALUE OF 1 252 CENTS PER SHARE​

* DIRECTORS HAVE DECIDED TO DECLARE FINAL DIVIDEND OF 7 CENTS PER SHARE PAYABLE AFTER 30 JUNE 2017

* TRADING CONDITIONS IN YEAR AHEAD ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING

* ‍GROUP WILL CONTINUE TO ACTIVELY PURSUE ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS​

* ‍BELIEVE PROPERTY FUNDAMENTALS WILL BE UNDER PRESSURE FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE​

* FY HEADLINE EARNINGS AT 55.9 CENTS PER SHARE (2016: 69.4 CENTS PER SHARE) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)