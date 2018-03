March 2 (Reuters) - Putprop Ltd:

* ‍HY EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 14.23 CENTS AND 17.97 CENTS, REFLECTING DECREASE OF BETWEEN 62% AND 52%​

* ‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 17.27 CENTS AND 20.14 CENTS​