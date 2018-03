March 28 (Reuters) - PVA TEPLA AG:

* PVA TEPLA: PUBLICATION OF 2017 ANNUAL REPORT AND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 AND BEYOND

* CURRENT SALES REVENUE VISIBILITY TO INCREASE 15% IN 2020

* SEES FISCAL 2019 AND BEYOND: EBITDA MARGIN CONSISTENTLY ABOVE 10%

* FY GENERATED CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUES OF EUR 85.4 MILLION

* GROWTH IN INCOMING ORDERS AT A RECORD LEVEL IN 2017 AT EUR 163.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 70.5 MILLION, UP 132%)

* FY EBITDA OF EUR 5.5 MILLION