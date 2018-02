BRIEF-PVA Tepla Sees Revenue and Earnings Double-Digit Growth Rates In 2018 and 2019

Feb 5 (Reuters) - PVA TEPLA AG:

* FORECAST FOR 2017 CONFIRMED. INCOMING ORDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED IN 2017. FORECAST FOR 2018/2019: DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH RATES FOR SALES REVENUES AND EARNINGS IN EACH YEAR.

* INCOMING ORDERS OF JUST UNDER EUR 164 MILLION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017

* SEES FY 2018 INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUES AND EARNINGS (EBITDA) OF AROUND 10% COMPARED TO 2017

* SEES FY 2019 FURTHER GROWTH IN SALES REVENUES AND EARNINGS IN REGION OF 30% IS ANTICIPATED