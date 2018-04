April 20 (Reuters) - PVAM Perlus Microcap:

* PVAM PERLUS MICROCAP FUND LP REPORTS 5.3 PERCENT STAKE IN GULF ISLAND FABRICATION INC AS OF APRIL 9 - SEC FILING

* PVAM PERLUS MICROCAP FUND SAYS PURCHASED GULF ISLAND FABRICATION SHARES BASED ON BELIEF THAT SHARES REPRESENTED ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY Source text (bit.ly/2qMUjJe) Further company coverage: