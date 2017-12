Dec 6 (Reuters) - PVH Corp:

* PVH CORP. ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF EURO 500 MILLION PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES AND DELIVERY OF CONDITIONAL NOTICE OF REDEMPTION OF ITS 4.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

* PVH CORP- COMMENCED AN OFFER TO SELL EUR 500 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027

* PVH - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, CASH ON HAND, TO FUND REDEMPTION OF ALL OF 2022 NOTES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: