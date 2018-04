April 17 (Reuters) - PVH Corp:

* PVH CORP. ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH WWF TO PRESERVE AND PROTECT GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES

* PVH CORP - ANNOUNCED A 3-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH WORLD WILDLIFE FUND TO SUPPORT WATER STEWARDSHIP EFFORTS IN KEY SOURCING COMMUNITIES FOR PVH'S BUSINESSES