BRIEF-PVH Corp Reports Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $3.02

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Pvh Corp:

* . REPORTS 2017 THIRD QUARTER REVENUE AND EPS ABOVE GUIDANCE AND RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

* SEES Q4 2017 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.42 TO $1.44

* SEES FY 2017 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.78 TO $7.80

* SEES FY 2017 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.80 TO $6.82

* SEES Q4 2017 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.35 TO $1.37

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.02

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.05

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.91 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 REVENUE $2.4 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.34 BILLION

* - ‍REVENUE IN Q4 OF 2017 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 11% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS)​

* - REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10% TO $1.0 BILLION

* - ‍REVENUE FOR CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS IN Q4 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 16% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 12% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS)​

* -REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IN Q4 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 12% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS)​

* - QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 2% TO $410 MILLION

* - REVENUE IN CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 6% TO $943 MILLION

* QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REVENUE DECREASED 5% TO $476 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.46 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.76 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - EXPECTS ITS FULL YEAR 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS WILL BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED COMPARED TO 2016 BY $0.17 PER SHARE

* - EXPECTS ITS Q4 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS WILL BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2016 BY APPROXIMATELY $0.02 PER SHARE