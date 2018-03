BRIEF-PVH Reports Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.39

March 28 (Reuters) - PVH Corp:

* PVH CORP REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS ABOVE GUIDANCE AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.20 TO $2.25

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $9.00 TO $9.10

* SEES Q1 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.13 TO $2.18

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.58

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.39

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE $2.5 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.35 BILLION

* REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 22% TO $1.1 BILLION

* QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 5% TO $439 MILLION

* REVENUE IN 2018 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS)

* 2018 REVENUE FOR CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 9% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS)

* REVENUE IN Q1 OF 2018 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 15% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 9% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS)

* PVH - REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IN Q1 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 19% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 10% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS)

* QTRLY REVENUE IN THE CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS INCREASED 23% TO $977 MILLION‍​

* PVH - REVENUE FOR CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS IN Q1 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 17% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 12% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS)

* PVH - 2018 REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS)

* QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 13% (ALSO ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $464 MILLION FROM LAST YEAR

* TAX LEGISLATION RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT OF $53 MILLION RECORDED IN Q4 OF 2017

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.97, REVENUE VIEW $2.16 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $8.90, REVENUE VIEW $9.29 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: