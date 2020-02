BRIEF-PVH Sees FY 2019 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share At Least $9.45

Feb 12 (Reuters) - PVH Corp:

* SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE AT LEAST $9.45

* SEES Q4 2019 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE AT LEAST $1.79

* GREATER CHINA IS EXPECTED TO ACCOUNT FOR APPROXIMATELY 7% OF COMPANY’S 2019 REVENUE

* MAJORITY OF TOTAL CALVIN KLEIN AND TOMMY HILFIGER STORES IN CHINA ARE TEMPORARILY CLOSED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

* REAFFIRMING ITS GUIDANCE WITH RESPECT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP BASIS

* ASIA PACIFIC REGION IS EXPECTED TO ACCOUNT FOR APPROXIMATELY 16% OF COMPANY’S 2019 REVENUE

* ABOUT 20% OF COMPANY’S GLOBAL SOURCING IS DERIVED FROM CHINA

* STORES IN CHINA THAT ARE OPEN ARE OPERATING FOR LIMITED HOURS & EXPERIENCING SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN PLANNED TRAFFIC AND SALES TRENDS

* PVH - CORONAVIRUS WILL IMPACT OUR BUSINESSES IN THE NEAR-TERM

* BELIEVES THAT IT WOULD HAVE EXCEEDED ITS NON-GAAP EARNINGS GUIDANCE HAD CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK NOT OCCURRED

* PVH - EXPECTS GAAP EPS FOR Q4 & FY 2019 WILL BE LOWER DUE TO AN ACTUARIAL LOSS EXPECTED TO BE RECOGNIZED ON ITS RETIREMENT PLANS IN Q4 2019

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.46 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.81 — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: