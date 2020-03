BRIEF-PVH To Temporarily Close All Company-Operated Retail Stores Across N.America, Europe, Effective Mar 17 Through Mar 29

March 16 (Reuters) - PVH Corp:

* PVH CORP. RESPONSE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* PVH CORP - WILL CLOSE TEMPORARILY ALL COMPANY-OPERATED RETAIL STORES ACROSS NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE, EFFECTIVE MARCH 17 THROUGH MARCH 29

* PVH CORP - ALL RETAIL ASSOCIATES AT THESE LOCATIONS WILL CONTINUE TO RECEIVE FULL PAY AND BENEFITS FOR THEIR SCHEDULED SHIFTS DURING TEMPORARY CLOSURE

* PVH CORP - CO’S OFFICES REMAIN OPEN

* PVH CORP - ALL ASSOCIATES ARE WORKING REMOTELY IN NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE WITH EXCEPTION OF A MINIMAL NUMBER OF BUSINESS CRITICAL FUNCTIONS

* PVH CORP - CO’S OFFICES IN GREATER CHINA HAVE RE-OPENED, OFFICES IN SOUTH KOREA & JAPAN REMAIN OPEN BUT MOST ASSOCIATES ARE WORKING REMOTELY

