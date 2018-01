Jan 22 (Reuters) - MASMOVIL IBERCOM SA: BOOKRUNNER:

* PLT VII MAS, CO CONTROLLED BY FUNDS ADVISED BY PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS LLC, TO SELL SHARES IN CO

* PLACING OF 2.2 MILLION SHARES

* J.P. MORGAN AND DEUTSCHE BANK ACTING AS BOOKRUNNERS ON PLACING

* BOOKBUILD PROCESS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH ON JAN 22 AND END ON 23 JAN, SUBJECT TO ACCELERATION Further company coverage: