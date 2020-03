March 31 (Reuters) - PWC:

* PWC - JOINT ADMINISTRATORS OF LAURA ASHLEY COMMUNICATED TO 1669 STORE EMPLOYEES THEY WILL BE FURLOUGHED WITH EFFECT FROM MARCH 31

* PWC - DECISION TO IMPLEMENT REDUNDANCY PROGRAMME FOR 268 LAURA ASHLEY EMPLOYEES ACROSS A NUMBER OF HEAD OFFICE AND BACK OFFICE FUNCTIONS

* PWC - ADMINISTRATORS TO CONTINUE TO TRADE LAURA ASHLEY E-COMMERCE BUSINESS AS NORMAL WHILE DISCUSSIONS TAKE PLACE TO SECURE BUYER