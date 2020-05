May 7 (Reuters) - Pwr Holdings Ltd:

* FACTORY AT ORMEAU, BRISBANE, REMAINS OPEN AND OPERATIONAL 4 DAYS A WEEK

* UNDERTAKEN REVIEW OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROGRAM AND REMAINS COMMITTED TO MUCH OF ITS PLANNED INVESTMENT IN CAPEX

* OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES AT C&R RACING IN INDIANAPOLIS IN PROCESS OF BEING GRADUALLY RESUMED

* APPROVED FOR ADDITIONAL $10M WORKING CAPITAL FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: