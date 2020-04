April 17 (Reuters) - PYI Corporation Ltd:

* UPDATES ON DISPOSAL OF 90% STAKE IN JIAXING INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER FEEDER PORT &100% STAKE IN PAUL Y. CORPORATION

* DUE TO OUTBREAK OF COVID-19, WORK PROGRESS UNDER AGREEMENTS HAS BEEN SEVERELY HINDERED

* ENTERED AGREEMENTS TO EXTEND COMPLETION PERIOD FOR AGREEMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: