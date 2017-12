Dec 11 (Reuters) - Pyne Gould Corporation Ltd:

* ‍THERE HAS BEEN A SETTLEMENT IN A DISPUTE WITH WILACI PTY LIMITED OVER LATE PAYMENT FEES​

* ‍SETTLEMENT WILL RESULT IN REVERSAL OF WILACI LITIGATION EXPENSE IN RESPECT OF NZGP; SETTLEMENT AMOUNT TO BE EXPENSED VIA TFLP​

* ‍NOT YET POSSIBLE TO QUANTIFY OVERALL IMPACT; IMPACT TO BE REFLECTED IN PGC'S NEXT HALF YEAR REPORT​