July 11 (Reuters) - PYROLYX AG:

* PYROLYX AG: FIRM UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT SIGNED FOR 1,599,396 NEW PYROLYX SHARES

* ‍SIGNED A FIRM UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH MOELIS AUSTRALIA ADVISORY PTY. LTD FOR 1.60 MILLION NEW SHARES TOTALING APPROX. EUR 23.5 MILLION PRE TRANSACTION FEES​