May 7 (Reuters) - Pyrolyx AG:

* TO CONTINUE ITS SHUT DOWN OF MANUFACTURING AT ITS RCB FACILITIES IN TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA AND STEGELITZ, GERMANY

* DOES NOT CURRENTLY KNOW WHEN MANUFACTURING WILL RESUME AT ITS FACILITIES

* UNDERTAKING A REVIEW OF OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL REQUIREMENTS TO ENABLE IT TO RE-OPEN ITS FACILITIES SAFELY AND EFFICIENTLY