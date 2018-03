March 23 (Reuters) - POYRY OYJ:

* PÖYRY AWARDED ENGINEERING SERVICES ASSIGNMENT FOR A BIOMASS-FIRED POWER PLANT PROJECT IN THAILAND

* ‍VALUE OF ORDER IS NOT DISCLOSED.​

* ‍ORDER HAS BEEN RECOGNISED WITHIN ENERGY BUSINESS GROUP ORDER STOCK IN H1 2018.​