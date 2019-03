March 7 (Reuters) - Poyry Oyj:

* PÖYRY AWARDED TECHNICAL CONSULTING SERVICES FOR SMARTRAIL 4.0 FOR SWISS FEDERAL RAILWAY (SBB)

* SBB HAS AWARDED PÖYRY WITH TECHNICAL CONSULTING SERVICES FOR RAILWAY SYSTEMS WITHIN SCOPE OF SMARTRAIL 4.0

* ASSIGNMENT INCLUDES CONSULTING SERVICES IN RAM MANAGEMENT. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)