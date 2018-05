May 14 (Reuters) - Pyxis Tankers Inc:

* ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* QUARTERLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* CAPITAL MARKETS CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR TANKER COMPANIES

* “WE REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT FUNDAMENTALS OF PRODUCT TANKER MARKET, SPECIFICALLY FOR MR’S”

* QTRLY VOYAGE REVENUES OF $6.6 MILLION, DOWN 13.7%