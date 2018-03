March 15 (Reuters) - Pyxis Tankers Inc:

* ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QUARTERLY NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.08

* QTRLY ‍VOYAGE REVENUES $7.2 MILLION VERSUS $7.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: