June 15 (Reuters) - Pyxus International Inc:

* PYXUS INTERNATIONAL INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC

* PYXUS INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS FY TOTAL SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES EXPECTED TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT $1.53 BILLION

* PYXUS INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REPORT FY OPERATING LOSS OF ABOUT $5 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/3fqcgF1) Further company coverage: