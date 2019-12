Dec 11 (Reuters) - PZ Cormay SA:

* PZ CORMAY ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR 1.0 MILLION ORPHÉE SHARES AT 1.96 ZLOTYS PER SHARE - OFFER DOCUMENT

* AS RESULT OF TENDER PZ CORMAY PLANS TO ACQUIRE 100% STAKE IN ORPHÉE - OFFER DOCUMENT

* SUBSRIPTIONS UNDER TENDER TO RUN FROM JAN 7, 2020 TILL FEB 6, 2020 - OFFER DOCUMENT Source text: bit.ly/2P9tT1D