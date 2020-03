BRIEF-PZ Cormay Continues Operations Without Significant Disruptions, Financial Situation Stable

March 25 (Reuters) - PZ Cormay SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS CO CONTINUES OPERATIONS WITHOUT SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTIONS, FINANCIAL SITUATION STABLE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: RECORDS DIFFICULTIES IN SUPPLY OF RAW MATERIALS AND DISTRIBUTION OF CO’S PRODUCTS DUE TO TRANSPORT SERVICE DIFFICULTIES

* SEES NEGATIVE IMPACT OF BORDER CLOSURES AND LIMITATIONS ON BANKING SERVICES ESPECIALLY IN DEVELOPING MARKETS, REQUIRES PREPAYMENT

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CANNOT RULE OUT POSITIVE IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON GROUP’S FIN RESULTS

* POSSIBLE POSITIVE IMPACT RESULTS FROM CO’S SALE OF IMMUNOLOGICAL REAGENTS FOR MARKING ANTIBODIES AGAINST SARS-COV-2

* SEES POSSIBLE MID AND LONG-TERM GROWTH IN INTERNATIONAL HEALTHCARE EXPENDITURE WITH POSITIBE IMPACT ON CO'S RESULTS