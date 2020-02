Feb 27 (Reuters) - PZ Cormay SA:

* FILES FOR REGISTRATIO OF TWO MAGLUMI IMMUNOLOGICAL REAGENTS WITH POLAND’S MEDICINES AGENCY REGARDING COVID-19

* TESTS ARE INTENDED FOR LAB IMMUNOLOGICAL DIAGNOSTICS AND ENABLE LABELING AMOUNTS OF ANTIBODIES AGAINST SARS-COV-2 CORONAVIRUS

* FILING FOR REGISTRATION WILL IMMEDIATELY ENABLE CO TO START DISTRIBUTION OF TESTS IN POLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)