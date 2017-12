Dec 15 (Reuters) - PZ CORMAY SA:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR PROJECT FINANCING WITH MINISTER OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND FINANCE

* MAXIMUM VALUE OF FINANCING IS 1.9 MILLION ZLOTYS

* AS PART OF THE AGREEMENT CO TO BUILD CENTER FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

* TOTAL COST OF PROJECT IS 3.9 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)