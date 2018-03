March 29 (Reuters) - Pz Cussons Nigeria Plc:

* REVENUE FOR 9 MONTHS ENDED FEB 28 AT 63.2 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 57.1 BILLION NAIRA ‍​

* PRETAX PROFIT FOR 9 MONTHS ENDED FEB 28 AT 1.96 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 2.35 BILLION NAIRA