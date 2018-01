Jan 29 (Reuters) - Pz Cussons Nigeria Plc:

* DAVID PETZER HAS RESIGNED AS CFO WITH EFFECT FROM FEB 19 2018‍​

* PEDRO BARRETO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW CFO; EFFECTIVE FEB 20 Source text for Eikon: (goo.gl/m9cSDc) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)