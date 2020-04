BRIEF-PZ Cussons Says Beauty Business Severely Impacted Due To Coronavirus

April 16 (Reuters) - PZ Cussons PLC:

* PZ CUSSONS PLC - OUR FULL YEAR PROFIT GUIDANCE REMAINS WITHIN CONSENSUS RANGE, ALBEIT AT LOWER END

* PZ CUSSONS PLC - IMPACT OF COVID-19 CONTINUES TO BE SIGNIFICANT, ALTHOUGH VARIES DEPENDING ON BUSINESS UNIT AND MARKET

* PZ CUSSONS PLC - OVERALL REVENUE IN QUARTER DECLINED AGAINST LAST YEAR, ALBEIT AT A REDUCED RATE COMPARED TO FIRST HALF OF YEAR

* PZ CUSSONS PLC - IN UK, EXPERIENCING EXCEPTIONALLY HIGH DEMAND FOR CAREX HAND WASH AND SANITISER GEL PRODUCTS AND IMPERIAL LEATHER SOAP

* PZ CUSSONS PLC - BEAUTY BUSINESS HAS BEEN SEVERELY IMPACTED DUE TO VIRUS

* PZ CUSSONS PLC - SITUATION IN NIGERIA IS UNCERTAIN

* PZ CUSSONS - AT THIS TIME, HAVE NOT ELECTED TO PARTICIPATE IN UK FURLOUGH SCHEME OR SIMILAR SCHEMES IN OTHER COUNTRIES

* PZ CUSSONS - CANCELLATION OF CAPEX PROJECTS, REVIEW OF COST BASE, PARTICULARLY IN AREAS OF BUSINESS MOST IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* PZ CUSSONS PLC - IN AFRICA, QTRLY REVENUE DECLINED OVERALL IN Q3 COMPARED TO LAST YEAR