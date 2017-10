Oct 9 (Reuters) - Pzena Investment Management Inc

* Pzena Investment Management, Inc. announces September 30, 2017 assets under management

* Pzena Investment Management - ‍ preliminary AUM for month-end September 2017 $35.4 billion, as of August 31, 2017 $34.1 billion, as of Sept 30, 2016 $27.4 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: