BRIEF-Q Bio Raises $40 Million Series B Led By Andreessen Horowitz

Feb 20 (Reuters) -

* Q BIO RAISES $40 MILLION SERIES B LED BY ANDREESSEN HOROWITZ TO BRING PREVENTATIVE HEALTH AND THE PHYSICAL OF THE FUTURE TO MASSES

* Q BIO SAYS $40 MILLION IN SERIES B FUNDING LED BY ANDREESSEN HOROWITZ BRINGS TOTAL FUNDING TO $58 MILLION

* Q BIO SAYS VIJAY PANDE, GENERAL PARTNER AT ANDREESSEN HOROWITZ ALONG WITH VINOD KHOSLA FROM KHOSLA VENTURES WILL FORMALLY JOIN BOARD

* Q BIO SAYS CLARISSA SHEN, WHO JOINED AS COO IN 2019 WILL ALSO JOIN AS A BOARD OBSERVER