Dec 14 (Reuters) - Q-Free Asa:

* ‍AS ATLANTIS VEST BUYS 1,298,689 SHARES IN Q-FREE AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF NOK 7.95 PER SHARE​

* TOTAL SHAREHOLDING OF AS ATLANTIS VEST REPRESENTS 17.9 % OF SHARES IN COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)