March 14 (Reuters) - Q-FREE ASA:

* Q-FREE - TAG ORDER IN AUSTRALIA - 23 MNOK

* ‍CONTRACT HAS A TOTAL VALUE OF 23 MNOK.​

‍HAS WON A CONTRACT IN AUSTRALIA TO SUPPLY TAGS TO INTERLINK ROADS FOR THREE YEARS​