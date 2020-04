BRIEF-Q-Free: Operational And Financial Impact Of The Corona Virus Outbreak

April 1 (Reuters) - Q-Free ASA:

* Q-FREE ASA (QFR): OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THE CORONA VIRUS OUTBREAK

* TEMPORARY CAPACITY REDUCTION AT OUR MANUFACTURING SITE FOR INFOMOBILITY PRODUCTS IN UK DUE TO LOCAL QUARANTINE RULES.

* EXTRAORDINARY CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES THAT INFLUENCE OUR COST BASE NEGATIVELY

* DELAYED TAG PURCHASES AND ORDERS FOR SMALLER PRODUCT DELIVERIES

* DELAYED DECISION PROCESSES RELATED TO NEW TENDERS AND CONTRACT AWARDS

* IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO PREDICT MAGNITUDE AT THIS STAGE,

* EXPECTS A TEMPORARY NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT FROM CORONA VIRUS CRISIS

* SOME EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN PERMANENTLY OR TEMPORARILY LAID OFF

* QREMAINING EMPLOYEES HAVE AGREED TO A TEMPORARY SALARY REDUCTION DURING THESE CHALLENGING TIMES.

* LIQUIDITY IS CURRENTLY TIGHT BUT DOES NOT HAVE A SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON DAY-TO-DAY OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)