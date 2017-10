Oct 26 (Reuters) - Q-FREE ASA:

* Q3 REVENUE NOK 233.2 MILLION VERSUS NOK 197.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WE REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT Q-FREE’S 2017 OUTLOOK AND OUR ABILITY TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH AND SOLID MARGINS -CEO​

* Q3 33 MNOK IN EBITDA EXCLUDING NON-RECURRING ITEMS (14.2% MARGIN), UP 43 MNOK YOY