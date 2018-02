Feb 16 (Reuters) - Q-FREE:

* Q-FREE- FOURTH QUARTER AND PRELIMINARY FULL YEAR RESULTS 2017

* ‍Q4 2017 265 MNOK IN REVENUES, UP 10% YOY​

* Q4 2017 ‍40 MNOK IN EBITDA (15% MARGIN), UP FROM 7 MNOK (2.9% MARGIN) IN Q4-16​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)