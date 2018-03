BRIEF-Q-Free To Divest Serbian Entity

March 23 (Reuters) - Q-FREE ASA:

* Q-FREE - DIVESTMENT OF SERBIAN ENTITY

* ‍ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS FULLY OWNED SERBIAN SUBSIDIARY Q-FREE D.O.O. BEOGRAD​

* ‍TRANSACTION WILL BE CLOSED IN Q1-18 AND HAVE LIMITED ACCOUNTING EFFECT IN QUARTER.​

* ‍DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL SUBSIDIARY Q-FREE D.O.O. BEOGRAD TO BOSKO LEKOVIC​

* ‍NEGATIVE ACCOUNTING EFFECT OF TRANSACTION WAS TAKEN AS PART OF IMPAIRMENT BOOKED IN Q4-17​

* ‍TRANSACTION WILL BE CLOSED IN Q1-18 AND HAVE LIMITED ACCOUNTING EFFECT IN QUARTER.​