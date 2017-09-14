FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Q Investments asks Jones Energy to explore all strategic alternatives, including a sale
#Market News
September 14, 2017 / 12:52 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Q Investments asks Jones Energy to explore all strategic alternatives, including a sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Jones Energy Inc

* Q Investments calls for Jones Energy to immediately start a process to explore all strategic alternatives, including selling the company

* ‍Q Investments says directly hold equity or shares convertible into equity equal to approximately 5.7 pct of Jones common stock​

* ‍Q Investments - unless Jones Energy’s board takes definitive steps to explore alternatives, intend to run its own slate of directors at upcoming meeting​

* ‍Q Investments says its exposure equals over 15 pct of jones common stock on a fully diluted basis in total ​

* ‍Q Investments - also hold an additional about 9.4 pct of Jones common stock or shares convertible into common stock through cash settled swaps Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

