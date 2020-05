May 12 (Reuters) - Q linea AB:

* Q-LINEA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PROSPECTIVE STUDY WITH ASTAR

* POSITIVE RESULTS FROM A PROSPECTIVE PATIENT STUDY CONDUCTED TOGETHER WITH UPPSALA UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL.

* RESULTS WERE VERY GOOD AND WAS WELL ABOVE REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS FOR EU AND US