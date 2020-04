April 23 (Reuters) - Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd :

* INKED JV AGREEMENT FOR 51% STAKE IN JV CO, ACUMEN DIAGNOSTICS

* JV’S PRINCIPAL BUSINESS IS MANUFACTURE, SALE AND DISTRIBUTION OF DIAGNOSTIC TEST KITS, INCLUDING FOR COVID-19

* DEAL FOR S$3.0 MILLION