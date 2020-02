Feb 27 (Reuters) - Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd :

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF PARENT, NET OF TAX S$18 MILLION VERSUS S$14 MILLION

* FY TOTAL REVENUE S$128 MILLION VERSUS S$120.8 MILLION

* RECOMMEND FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.42 CENTS PER SHARE AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 2.0 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)