May 14 (Reuters) - Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd :

* Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE)- IN SINGAPORE, CARRYING ON WITH NON-ELECTIVE, URGENT AND EMERGENCY DENTAL SERVICES

* Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE)- IN MALAYSIA, DENTAL CLINICS ARE CONTINUING WITH TREATMENT OF NON- ELECTIVE, URGENT & EMERGENCY DENTAL SERVICES