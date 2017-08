July 12 (Reuters) - Q SOFT VERWALTUNGS AG:

* FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR SEES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.06 TO EUR 0.08 PER SHARE​

* PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER THE THIRD QUARTER OF EUR 153 THOUSAND (PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD EUR 50 THOUSAND) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)