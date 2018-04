April 4 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CO’S NOVEL OPTOPATCH PLATFORM

* PER TERMS OF DEAL, CO TO RECEIVE UPFRONT & RESEARCH SUPPORT, ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT & SALES MILESTONES

* STATE WILL ALSO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON DRUG SALES

* CO, VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS WILL COLLABORATE FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS

* VERTEX IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES RESULTING FROM COLLABORATION